Candidate for AFN national chief says voting will be over quickly, but not everybody agrees

November 16, 2023 2 views

By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Candidates vying to become the next national chief for the Assembly of First Nations expect it to be a tight race, but will it go to the five ballots it took in 2021? Voting takes place Dec. 6. “Team Bellerose is prepared for anything. We’re putting in the time. We’re putting in a great effort and we believe the lessons learned from last round will be helpful this round as well,” said candidate Reginald Bellerose. He was runner-up to winner RoseAnne Archibald in the 2021 election. Bellerose is a former chief of Muskowekwan First Nation (Saskatchewan). There were seven candidates in the 2021 AFN election. After the fifth ballot Archibald had garnered 50.5 per cent of the vote, but AFN bylaws require a…

