Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs meet with Canadian Border Services on border crossing rights

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY- The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council’s (HCCC) representatives, including Royanni, met with members of the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) in a four hour meeting today ( Nov., 15, 2023) in continued discussions on Haudenosaunee border rights that have been ongoing for more than four decades. The meeting, that took place within the Haudenosaunee territory, but outside of the Six Nations Reserve proper, included among others, representatives from Crown relations, CBSA and Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada in continued discussions on border rights, Haudenosaunee passports and identity cards and how the internationally imposed border affects Haudenosaunee people and in particular Haudenosaunee families. The meeting is one in a series the HCCC has had on border and Haudenosaunee rights since Cayuga…



