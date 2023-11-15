National News
ticker

Education minister commits to review of post secondary funding

November 15, 2023 39 views

 By Kira Wronska Dorward  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Recent media coverage featuring Kivilliq Inuit Association President Kono Tattuinee indicated that funding requests from Inuit students have almost tripled since 2020. Iqaluit-Tasiluk MLA George Hickes asked Education Minister Pamela Gross to confirm whether her department has seen similar increases in funding requests. “I do know that those numbers have been rising and post-Covid they have been rising as well,” said Gross. Hickes then spoke about regional Inuit organizations and their programs to support post-secondary students. According to a recent media article that he cited, the Inuit organizations “have been denying (some) students due to a lack of funds. It was stated that their funds that they receive come from the federal government, and then Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated. Is the Department of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs meet with Canadian Border Services on border crossing rights

November 15, 2023 44

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY- The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council’s…

Read more
National News

 Closing infrastructure gaps may boost Indigenous GDP by up to 17 per cent: RBC

November 15, 2023 41

TORONTO- A new report says bridging the infrastructure gaps experienced by Indigenous Peoples would boost the…

Read more