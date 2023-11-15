National News
ticker

 Closing infrastructure gaps may boost Indigenous GDP by up to 17 per cent: RBC

November 15, 2023 40 views

TORONTO- A new report says bridging the infrastructure gaps experienced by Indigenous Peoples would boost the population’s GDP by up to 17 per cent. The research from RBC Economics says the Indigenous population has lower workforce participation rates, higher unemployment rates and an eight per cent hourly wage gap, when compared with non-Indigenous Canadians. RBC says Indigenous people are also more likely to be underhoused or living on reserves with limited access to high-speed internet. To address such issues by 2030, the Assembly of First Nations estimates Canada needs to spend $350 billion. If Canada addressed the gaps, RBC says not only would it boost Indigenous GDP by 17 per cent, but the country would also add close to half a percentage point to its total production capacity. Indigenous people…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs meet with Canadian Border Services on border crossing rights

November 15, 2023 44

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY- The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council’s…

Read more
National News

Education minister commits to review of post secondary funding

November 15, 2023 39

 By Kira Wronska Dorward  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Recent media coverage featuring Kivilliq Inuit Association President…

Read more