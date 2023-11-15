Local News
Six Nations Band Council sworn in at first meeting

November 15, 2023 26 views
Six Nations councillors were sworn in last week, Councillors Cynthia Jamieson, Dayle Bomberry and Helen Miller were among the 12 sworn in along with the new elected chief. (Photos by Lisa Iesse)

Six Nations Elected Chief lists her priorities, new council meets By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – One day after being sworn in at chambers, Elected Chief Sherry-Lyn Hill announced her “vision, priorities and plan” for the community. At a press conference on Wednesday morning (November 8), Elected Chief Sherry-Lyn Hill announced health, unity, youth empowerment, education, and environmental stewardship along with housing, water, and economic development are the main priorities for the community. She did not comment on what the new council’s priorities were. She said strengthening the community is her foremost priority. She said doing this will require “fostering better communication, nurturing our culture and ensuring that the needs of every member are met.” In her speech, she called on community members and the media to…

