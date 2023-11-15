Six Nations Band Council sworn in at first meeting

Six Nations Elected Chief lists her priorities, new council meets By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – One day after being sworn in at chambers, Elected Chief Sherry-Lyn Hill announced her “vision, priorities and plan” for the community. At a press conference on Wednesday morning (November 8), Elected Chief Sherry-Lyn Hill announced health, unity, youth empowerment, education, and environmental stewardship along with housing, water, and economic development are the main priorities for the community. She did not comment on what the new council’s priorities were. She said strengthening the community is her foremost priority. She said doing this will require “fostering better communication, nurturing our culture and ensuring that the needs of every member are met.” In her speech, she called on community members and the media to…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.

Add Your Voice