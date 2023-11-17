New Indigenous trustees appointed to Catholic school board

By Kyle Darbyson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board has found a new Indigenous trustee with Kerri Commanda, who is replacing former Serpent River First Nation Chief Brent Bissaillion in the role. Commanda is a special projects facilitator for the North Shore Tribal Council’s Niigaaniin Services and currently serves as the Acting Chief of Serpent River following Bissaillion’s resignation a couple months ago. “I am looking forward to better understanding the mission and vision of the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board in my new role and sharing the perspectives from the North Shore Tribal Council,” Commanda said in a Tuesday news release from the board. Tuesday’s news release also featured congratulations from HSCDSB officials Danny Viotto (director of education) and Gary Trembinski (board chairperson), who both…



