National News
ticker

Algoma MPP endorses TIP 9 bid for energy project

November 17, 2023 10 views

Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha is trying to convince the province that the Transmission Infrastructure Partnership-9 (TIP-9) is the right group to spearhead a major energy infrastructure project in Northeastern Ontario. In a recent letter addressed to Energy Minister Todd Smith, Mantha pointed out that the four First Nations that represent TIP-9 are situated near this proposed 230-kilovolt power line, which runs from Wawa to Porcupine, and should be equal partners in its construction and maintenance. “This offers a unique advantage, as all necessary agreements, permitting, assessments and consultations are being driven by First  Nations, rather than a project proponent without direct links to these communities,” the independent MPP wrote. “The agreement as it is laid out offers an opportunity for the participating First Nations to become full owners of the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

New Indigenous trustees appointed to Catholic school board

November 17, 2023 14

By Kyle Darbyson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board has found a…

Read more
National News

Sayers takes AFN campaign across Canada

November 17, 2023 17

  By Kyle Darbyson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dean Sayers’ ambition to become the new Assembly…

Read more