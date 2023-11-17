Algoma MPP endorses TIP 9 bid for energy project

Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha is trying to convince the province that the Transmission Infrastructure Partnership-9 (TIP-9) is the right group to spearhead a major energy infrastructure project in Northeastern Ontario. In a recent letter addressed to Energy Minister Todd Smith, Mantha pointed out that the four First Nations that represent TIP-9 are situated near this proposed 230-kilovolt power line, which runs from Wawa to Porcupine, and should be equal partners in its construction and maintenance. “This offers a unique advantage, as all necessary agreements, permitting, assessments and consultations are being driven by First Nations, rather than a project proponent without direct links to these communities,” the independent MPP wrote. “The agreement as it is laid out offers an opportunity for the participating First Nations to become full owners of the…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.

Add Your Voice