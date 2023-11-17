National News
Film documents journey across Homathko Icefield considered sacred rite of passage of the Xeni Gwet’in

November 17, 2023 8 views

  By Sam Laskaris  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Four Indigenous-themed movies are part of this year’s Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival. This includes the documentary Shaped By Wild, which features the stories of those who live among the mountains, forests and by the ocean in the Coast Mountain Range in British Columbia. In the film is Jimmy Lulua, who recently completed a five-year term as the chief of the Xeni Gwet’in First Nations. Lulua is also one of five men that embarked on a 76-kilometre journey by foot over the Homathko Icefield from Chilko Lake to Bute Inlet. “My belief is that stories only become more real when you’re in that location,” Lulua said in the film. “So, you have to go there to make it more real.” The trip…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
