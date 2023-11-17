Indigenous culture, language help foster appreciation of nature and climate, Saskatoon conference hears

By Kimiya Shokoohi THE STARPHOENIX Throughout history, verbal and visual storytelling have been used to share knowledge and sustain Indigenous culture.One elder is taking it a step further, putting culture and identity down in writing. Felix, a residential school survivor and national Turtle Lodge Elder, was a part of a lineup of presenters at a climate change conference held at World Trade Center Saskatoon earlier this week. “Our language was taken away from us. Our spirituality was taken away from us,” Felix said. “These are the gift our families gave to us.” Felix gave a presentation, “The Issue with Tissue,” on clearcutting and forest destruction. His twin daughters Elizabeth and Mary Jane were there to see it. In their family, love has been the answer to countering a cultural history…



