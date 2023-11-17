National News
ticker

Indigenous culture, language help foster appreciation of nature and climate, Saskatoon conference hears

November 17, 2023 30 views

By Kimiya Shokoohi  THE STARPHOENIX Throughout history, verbal and visual storytelling have been used to share knowledge and sustain Indigenous culture.One elder is taking it a step further, putting culture and identity down in writing. Felix, a residential school survivor and national Turtle Lodge Elder, was a part of a lineup of presenters at a climate change conference held at World Trade Center Saskatoon earlier this week. “Our language was taken away from us. Our spirituality was taken away from us,” Felix said. “These are the gift our families gave to us.” Felix gave a presentation, “The Issue with Tissue,” on clearcutting and forest destruction. His twin daughters Elizabeth and Mary Jane were there to see it. In their family, love has been the answer to countering a cultural history…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Kahnawake Grand Chief gives keynote speech to women’s summit on being first woman chief

November 17, 2023 32

By Miriam Lafontaine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) grand chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer…

Read more
National News

New report show tech platforms owe news organizations billions

November 17, 2023 27

A new working paper estimates that Facebook and Google platforms would owe American news publishers up to…

Read more