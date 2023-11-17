National News
ticker

Witness Blanket featuring reclaimed residential school items arrives in Williams Lake

November 17, 2023 34 views

By Kim Kimberlin  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Witness Blanket travelling exhibit has arrived at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) in Williams Lake and features over 800 reclaimed items from residential schools. Inspired by the woven blanket, the Witness Blanket was made by Indigenous artist Hayalthkin’geme (Carey Newman) to honour residential school survivors. For Indigenous people across Canada, blankets symbolize protection and comfort and are worn in ceremonies and given as gifts, according to the Witness Blanket’s website. “As the son of a residential school survivor, I wanted to make something that would honour not only his experience, but the experience of survivors across the country,” said Newman. The Witness Blanket took Newman nearly two years to complete, gathering objects from 77 sites nationwide. Items on the Witness Blanket include braids…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Kahnawake Grand Chief gives keynote speech to women’s summit on being first woman chief

November 17, 2023 27

By Miriam Lafontaine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) grand chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer…

Read more
National News

New report show tech platforms owe news organizations billions

November 17, 2023 26

A new working paper estimates that Facebook and Google platforms would owe American news publishers up to…

Read more