Witness Blanket featuring reclaimed residential school items arrives in Williams Lake

By Kim Kimberlin Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Witness Blanket travelling exhibit has arrived at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) in Williams Lake and features over 800 reclaimed items from residential schools. Inspired by the woven blanket, the Witness Blanket was made by Indigenous artist Hayalthkin’geme (Carey Newman) to honour residential school survivors. For Indigenous people across Canada, blankets symbolize protection and comfort and are worn in ceremonies and given as gifts, according to the Witness Blanket’s website. “As the son of a residential school survivor, I wanted to make something that would honour not only his experience, but the experience of survivors across the country,” said Newman. The Witness Blanket took Newman nearly two years to complete, gathering objects from 77 sites nationwide. Items on the Witness Blanket include braids…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.

Add Your Voice