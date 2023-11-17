National News
Kahnawake Council chief talks gun bill

November 17, 2023

 By Eve Cable  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) chief Jessica Lazare was before the Standing Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Veterans Affairs last week to continue discussions surrounding a bill that could have impacts on Indigenous rights to hunt and harvest using firearms. “Hunting and harvesting practices are integral to our cultural identity and worldview as Onkwehon:we,” said Lazare at the meeting on November 8. “We have hunted and harvested since time immemorial, and these practices are deeply ingrained in our way of being.” The bill, known as Bill C-21, is currently being considered by the Senate committee, and won’t be in force until the Senate approves it. The federal legislation, which was initially passed in the House of Commons in May, cracks down…

