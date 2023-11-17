National News
New report show tech platforms owe news organizations billions

November 17, 2023

A new working paper estimates that Facebook and Google platforms would owe American news publishers up to $14 billion USD if the Journalism Competitions and Preservation Act (JCPA) were to come into force. What is most relevant to Canadian publishers, who are currently seeking compensation for news content shared on platforms as described in Bill C-18, is the analysis provides a clear methodology that allows other countries to calculate ‘fair payment’. The researchers, for example, benchmark their estimates against recent agreements between news outlets and platforms, as well as include analysis from a database of licensing agreements for similar products. This paper estimates the payment that Facebook and Google Search platforms would owe to news publishers for using news content   if the Journalism Competition & Preservation Act (JCPA) comes into force….

