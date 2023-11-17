National News
Kahnawake Grand Chief gives keynote speech to women’s summit on being first woman chief

November 17, 2023 35 views

By Miriam Lafontaine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) grand chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer was invited to give a keynote speech last week at a major women’s entrepreneurship summit in Montreal, using it as an opportunity to share the challenges she’s overcome as the first woman to hold the role in Kahnawake. The Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) summit was held in downtown Montreal last Wednesday, featuring a number of panel discussions aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs. Besides organizing celebrations for Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, held each November 19, WEDO Canada also currently offers a number of scholarships and mentorship opportunities. “My keynote speech was called `Born this way,”’ said Sky-Deer, who walked into the room dancing with the Lady Gaga song playing. “I talked about resiliency, being born…

