CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic era wage subsidies after partial audit

By Nojoud Al Mallees THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process. The agency is releasing a report Monday that offers detailed findings of its audits of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Program. The bulk of the findings cover the period ending March 31, but the report also offers more up-to-date figures as of Sept. 29. The CEWS program subsidized businesses’ staff wages by 75 per cent in hopes of encouraging companies to hold on to their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, as governments enacted shutdowns. Overall, the program disbursed about $100 billion in wage subsidies. A report from auditor general Karen Hogan last…



