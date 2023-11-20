Elder abuse rampant in her community but victims often suffer in silence: Northern Manitoba Chief

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A northern Manitoba Chief says incidents of elder abuse have become rampant in her community and continue to plague First Nations communities, but while elders fall victim to physical, mental and financial abuse, she said they often do so in silence because it’s something people don’t want to talk about. “It’s a very serious issue, but it’s one that people don’t want to discuss, so while people stay quiet, elders continue to be abused and mistreated often in their own homes,” Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN) Chief Angela Levasseur said. “The conversation about elder abuse needs to be brought out into the open.” Last month, Levasseur introduced a resolution at an Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) general assembly asking for the development and enforcement…



