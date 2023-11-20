National News
Elaborate Manitoba swearing in ceremony almost took place outdoors, documents show

November 20, 2023 51 views

By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- The ceremony that saw Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and his cabinet ministers sworn in at the province’s new horticultural showcase cost $19,600 and was almost held outside, information obtained by The Canadian Press shows. The newly elected NDP government, having ended seven years of Tory rule, opted to hold the Oct. 18 ceremony at The Leaf, a $130-million indoor attraction that opened last year with thousands of plants, a butterfly garden and a six-storey waterfall. When governments change in Manitoba, swearing-in ceremonies are held away from the legislature in order to have a space large enough to accommodate more than a dozen new ministers and their families, as well as dignitaries and other guests. Minor cabinet shuffles, which involve fewer ministers taking oaths,…

