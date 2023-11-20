National News
ticker

First Nations decisions on tourism on Indigenous land must be respected: minister

November 20, 2023 43 views

 By Chuck Chiang THE CANADIAN PRESS VANCOUVER- Canada’s new tourism minister said Indigenous rights and decision-making must be respected in how the country operates and develops its tourist industry, which may present unique opportunities for Aboriginal communities to grow those businesses. Soraya Martinez Ferrada said instances of tourism sites being shut down by Indigenous communities are examples of the nations making themselves heard on issues important to their members. “We have to make sure that we are working ? at the rhythm that they want to do it, and in terms of what they want to show _ not what we want to see,” Martinez Ferrada said in an interview on Friday. “It’s what they want to share in terms of experiences and traditions and culture. And that’s up to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Elaborate Manitoba swearing in ceremony almost took place outdoors, documents show

November 20, 2023 49

By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- The ceremony that saw Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and…

Read more
National News

`A ray of hope’ Nunavut’s Health minister expresses optimism over Aqqusariaq treatment centre and other initiatives

November 20, 2023 54

By Kira Wronska Dorward  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “Mental health and addictions pose huge challenges to…

Read more