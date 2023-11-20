Indigenous leaders set out what they want from the N.W.T.’s new MLAs

By Aastha Sethi Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Like the rest of the Northwest Territories’ residents, Dehcho Grand Chief Herb Norwegian has spent the week watching and digesting the results of the territorial election. Indigenous leaders like Norwegian collectively told Cabin Radio the incoming 19 MLAs need to address larger issues like land claim settlement, housing, trauma aftercare and Indigenous relations. This time around, with the majority of those elected having prior legislative experience, Norwegian hopes re-elected candidates can bring a better understanding of communities’ needs and help rookie MLAs “fit on those new shoes.” To build better relationships, he hopes new ministers strengthen consultation with Indigenous leaderships before taking actions like the transfer of leased land. “Within their little devolution policy, they’re slowly just washing those kinds of rights away….



