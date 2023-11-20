National News
ticker

Indigenous leaders set out what they want from the N.W.T.’s new MLAs

November 20, 2023 41 views

 By Aastha Sethi  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Like the rest of the Northwest Territories’ residents, Dehcho Grand Chief Herb Norwegian has spent the week watching and digesting the results of the territorial election. Indigenous leaders like Norwegian collectively told Cabin Radio the incoming 19 MLAs need to address larger issues like land claim settlement, housing, trauma aftercare and Indigenous relations. This time around, with the majority of those elected having prior legislative experience, Norwegian hopes re-elected candidates can bring a better understanding of communities’ needs and help rookie MLAs “fit on those new shoes.” To build better relationships, he hopes new ministers strengthen consultation with Indigenous leaderships before taking actions like the transfer of leased land. “Within their little devolution policy, they’re slowly just washing those kinds of rights away….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Elaborate Manitoba swearing in ceremony almost took place outdoors, documents show

November 20, 2023 49

By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- The ceremony that saw Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and…

Read more
National News

`A ray of hope’ Nunavut’s Health minister expresses optimism over Aqqusariaq treatment centre and other initiatives

November 20, 2023 55

By Kira Wronska Dorward  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “Mental health and addictions pose huge challenges to…

Read more