‘Forge a new relationship’: Indigenous leaders hopeful of new provincial government

By Brittany Hobson THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- When Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew took the unconventional move of appointing himself the minister responsible for Indigenous reconciliation, he did so with the intent of strengthening the relationship between the province and Indigenous communities. First Nations and Metis leaders have said that relationship soured during the previous government’s seven years in power. It seemed like a “natural fit” to include Indigenous governments when looking at making positive bonds with other orders of government, said Kinew, Manitoba’s first First Nation premier, in an interview with The Canadian Press this month. “I’ll be doing engagement, relationship-building and defining how we’re going to move forward in a good way with Indigenous nations,” said Kinew, who was raised as a young boy on the Onigaming First Nation…



