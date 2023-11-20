National News
ticker

‘Forge a new relationship’: Indigenous leaders hopeful of new provincial government

November 20, 2023 49 views

By Brittany Hobson THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- When Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew took the unconventional move of appointing himself the minister responsible for Indigenous reconciliation, he did so with the intent of strengthening the relationship between the province and Indigenous communities. First Nations and Metis leaders have said that relationship soured during the previous government’s seven years in power. It seemed like a “natural fit” to include Indigenous governments when looking at making positive bonds with other orders of government, said Kinew, Manitoba’s first First Nation premier, in an interview with The Canadian Press this month. “I’ll be doing engagement, relationship-building and defining how we’re going to move forward in a good way with Indigenous nations,” said Kinew, who was raised as a young boy on the Onigaming First Nation…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Elaborate Manitoba swearing in ceremony almost took place outdoors, documents show

November 20, 2023 52

By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- The ceremony that saw Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and…

Read more
National News

`A ray of hope’ Nunavut’s Health minister expresses optimism over Aqqusariaq treatment centre and other initiatives

November 20, 2023 58

By Kira Wronska Dorward  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “Mental health and addictions pose huge challenges to…

Read more