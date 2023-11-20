National News
Kansas school forced 8 year old Native American boy to cut his hair, ACLU says

November 20, 2023 49 views

By Heather Hollingsworth THE ASSOCIATED PRESS MISSION, Kan. (AP)-A Kansas grade school forced an 8-year-old Native American boy to cut off his hair after he grew it out for cultural reasons, the American Civil Liberties Union said. In a letter sent Friday, the ACLU demanded that the Girard School District rescind a policy at the elementary school that bars long hair for boys, alleging it violates state and federal laws. The boy, who is member of the Wyandotte Nation, attended an annual tribal gathering geared toward children over the summer. He saw many men with long hair and was inspired to adopt the common cultural practice of cutting hair only when mourning the loss of a loved one, according to the ACLU. But in August, school officials told him that…

