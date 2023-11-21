Alien like experiences in Metis filmmaker’s youth provide creative inspiration for newest movie

By Sam Laskaris Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It seems only fitting that Alexander Lasheras’ latest film is about an alien invasion. The Metis filmmaker/director is promoting screenings of his latest work, a sci-fi thriller titled THE BEEHIVE, which will have its first of three showings at Toronto’s Revue Cinema on Nov. 24. The theatre will also screen the film on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27. THE BEEHIVE is a story about comets that explode above a family farm, where a widowed father and his two children live. Following this unexplained explosion, the daughter finds a nest growing on a tree. Aliens eventually emerge from the nest. Humans who come in contact with these aliens come to catastrophic ends. Lasheras, who is 37, said he came up with the concept for…



