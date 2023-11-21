National News
ticker

In wake of Voting Rights Act ruling, North Dakota to appeal decision that protected tribes’ rights

November 21, 2023 24 views

By Jack Dura THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BISMARCK, N.D. (AP)- A day after a federal appeals court dealt a significant blow to the Voting Rights Act, North Dakota’s top election official announced Tuesday that he wants the court to review a judge’s recent ruling that protected two Native American tribes’ voting rights. Voting rights groups had hailed U.S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte’s ruling Friday that the tribes’ voting rights were unlawfully diluted by a 2021 legislative redistricting map. But, in an unrelated lawsuit Monday, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that private individuals and groups such as the NAACP do not have the ability to sue under a key section of the Voting Rights Act. In announcing his intention to appeal Welte’s ruling, Republican Secretary of State Michael…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Slap in the face’: Indigenous women’s group reacts to Emmy win for Sainte Marie film

November 21, 2023 18

 “Pretendianism is an act of colonial violence and should never be celebrated.”  A group of Indigenous…

Read more
National News

Six Nations woman facing impaired and dangerous driving charges

November 21, 2023 23

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Six Nations Police have arrested and charged a female driver…

Read more