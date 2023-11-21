Different approach to this year’s Cree Nation AGA

By Patrick Quinn Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Eastmain hosted the Cree Nation’s Annual General Assembly October 24-25, which was postponed from August due to this summer’s disastrous forest fires. The AGA’s third day was cancelled out of respect for the family of Eastmain Chief Raymond Shanoush, whose mother had recently passed away. While road closures forced by the wildfires delayed necessary audits for financial statements found in the Cree Nation Government’s annual report and interrupted other community priorities, Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty found it advantageous to hold the AGA later in the year, following summer activities and the moose hunting season. “We did things a little differently this year,” Gull-Masty told the Nation. “We provided our standard reporting on day one, presenting the annual report and financial statements. Instead of…



