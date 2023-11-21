National News
ticker

Feds set aside $7B from Canada Growth Fund for carbon price contract guarantees

November 21, 2023 23 views

OTTAWA- Almost half of the Canada Growth Fund for clean technology investments will be allocated to special contracts intended to give companies the confidence they need to make major investments to lower their greenhouse-gas emissions. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland used her fall economic update Tuesday to confirm that the fund, which she launched a year ago in the 2022 fall economic statement, would be the principal vehicle to deliver carbon contracts for difference. She said up to $7 billion of the $15-billion fund will be set aside for contracts for difference, some of which are already being negotiated. The contracts acknowledge that companies are making decisions to invest in things that lower their carbon emissions based on how much they expect to pay for the carbon price over several years….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Slap in the face’: Indigenous women’s group reacts to Emmy win for Sainte Marie film

November 21, 2023 19

 “Pretendianism is an act of colonial violence and should never be celebrated.”  A group of Indigenous…

Read more
National News

Six Nations woman facing impaired and dangerous driving charges

November 21, 2023 24

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Six Nations Police have arrested and charged a female driver…

Read more