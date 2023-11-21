Key highlights from the Liberals’ 2023 fall economic statement

By Mickey Djuric THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled her fall economic statement on Tuesday, updating Canadians on the country’s financial health and introducing some new measures to target the housing crisis. Here are the highlights. – $20.8 billion: New federal spending since the spring budget. – $488.7 billion: Total government spending for the current fiscal year, through the end of March 2024. –1.1 per cent: The real rate of GDP growth for 2023. Growth is expected to decline to 0.4 next year, but the government says it doesn’t expect the slowdown to result in a recession. -$40 billion: The updated deficit for this year. – $38.4 billion: Next year’s projected deficit, a $3.4-billion increase from the government’s previous projection. – $15 billion: The amount of money…
