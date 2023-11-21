Six Nations woman facing impaired and dangerous driving charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Six Nations Police have arrested and charged a female driver with multiple offences following a near head on collision on Cayuga Road November 17, 2023, at about, 7:45 p.m.. Six Nations Police were on general patrol when they spotted a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, enter the oncoming lane. Police said they had to pull over to the shoulder to avoid the vehicle. The vehicle continued travelling in the opposite lane at a low rate of speed, stopping and starting the vehicle multiple times before the vehicle eventually came to a complete stop. Six Nations Police approached the vehicle and saw a lone female exit the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Police said they observed signs of impairment. As police arrested the driver…



