‘Slap in the face’: Indigenous women’s group reacts to Emmy win for Sainte Marie film

November 21, 2023 10 views

 “Pretendianism is an act of colonial violence and should never be celebrated.”  A group of Indigenous women says the International Emmy Award for a documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie, whose First Nations ancestry has been called into question, feels like a “slap in the face.” “Documentaries are supposed to present factual information,” the Indigenous Women’s Collective, which describes itself as mothers, grandmothers, academics and activists advocating to stop colonial violence against Indigenous women, wrote Monday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Pretendianism is an act of colonial violence and should never be celebrated.” “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On,” a documentary made before doubts came to light about the singer’s Indigenous roots, won in the arts programming category. Producers describe the film as a retrospective of…

