EverWind receives $125 million federal loan

November 22, 2023 2 views

 By Alec Bruce  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter GUYSBOROUGH- A new, $125-million loan from Export Development Canada (EDC) will support EverWind Fuel’s green hydrogen development in the Strait region, which includes wind power projects planned for Guysborough County. On Nov. 17, Export Development Canada announced that it had reached an agreement in principle with EverWind on terms for a $125 million “debt facility.” According to a news release, “This loan will support clean power generation and clean hydrogen production that will be able to be exported to markets in Germany and around the world, as well as for domestic consumption.” In an email to The Journal on Nov. 17, company spokesperson Rachel Cunningham said that, “Due to confidentiality, we can’t disclose private terms of the EDC loan, but it will be…

