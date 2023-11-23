Feds promise long awaited Indigenous loan guarantee program, but offer few details

By Alessia Passafiume THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The “next steps” for a long-awaited Indigenous loan guarantee program will be announced in next year’s federal budget, the Liberal government promised in its fall economic statement on Tuesday. But industry groups and Indigenous leaders are still waiting for details on whether the program, which the fiscal update said would help communities invest in the natural resource sector, will facilitate equity ownership in oil and gas projects. It is important for help to be available across all sectors, the First Nations Major Project Coalition said on Tuesday after the government promised to “advance development” of loan guarantees. “We hope to see a program that ultimately seeks to respect the rights of First Nations to participate in projects on their lands, as they wish,”…



