Peru lost more than half of its glacier surface in just over half a century, scientists say

LIMA, Peru (AP)- Peru has lost more than half of its glacier surface in the last six decades, and 175 glaciers became extinct due to climate change between 2016 and 2020, Peruvian scientists from the state agency that studies glaciers said Wednesday. “In 58 years, 56.22% of the glacial coverage recorded in 1962 has been lost,” said Mayra Mejia, an official with Peru’s National Institute of Research of Mountain Glaciers and Ecosystems, or Inaigem. The factor that causes the greatest impact is the increase in the average global temperature, causing an accelerated retreat of glaciers, especially those in tropical areas, Jesus Gomez, director of glacier research at Inaigem, told The Associated Press. The South American country has 1,050 square kilometers (405 square miles) of glacial coverage left, an area representing…



