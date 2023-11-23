‘This is my life’: Buffy Sainte Marie pushes against doubts over Indigenous ancestry as Emmy award announcement released

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS Buffy Sainte-Marie is pushing back on a news report that questions her Indigenous heritage, maintaining she has never lied about her identity. Her new claims come just as Sainte-Marie won an International Emmy Award, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On’, that’ won in the arts programming category. The iconic singer, songwriter and activist says the recent CBC report was full of mistakes and omissions. In her first public statement since it was published, Sainte-Marie calls the story an attack on her character, life and legacy. “Being an `Indian’ has little to do with sperm tracking and colonial record keeping: it has to do with community, culture, knowledge, teachings, who claims you, who you love, who loves you and who’s your family,” Sainte-Marie, 82, said…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.

Add Your Voice