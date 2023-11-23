National News
ticker

‘This is my life’: Buffy Sainte Marie pushes against doubts over Indigenous ancestry as Emmy award announcement released

November 23, 2023 62 views

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS Buffy Sainte-Marie is pushing back on a news report that questions her Indigenous heritage, maintaining she has never lied about her identity. Her new claims come just as Sainte-Marie  won an International Emmy Award, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On’, that’ won in the arts programming category. The iconic singer, songwriter and activist says the recent CBC report was full of mistakes and omissions. In her first public statement since it was published, Sainte-Marie calls the story an attack on her character, life and legacy. “Being an `Indian’ has little to do with sperm tracking and colonial record keeping: it has to do with community, culture, knowledge, teachings, who claims you, who you love, who loves you and who’s your family,” Sainte-Marie, 82, said…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Illegal guns recovered, two arrested by Brantford Police

November 23, 2023 43

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police have charged a man and a woman after four firearms reported stolen in…

Read more
Local News

Woman charged with dangerous driving

November 23, 2023 42

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A 20-year-old woman is facing a dangerous driving charge after…

Read more