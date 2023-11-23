National News
Feds looking to modify Indian Act to provide status to second-generation cut-offs

November 23, 2023 46 views

By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Indigenous Services minister said that the federal government will be looking to reform the Indian Act due to registration inequities that still exist in the law. “First Nations have been asking for a solution for decades as the second-generation cut-off has prevented the ability to transmit status to children and grandchildren simply because of the person with whom they chose to parent,” Indigenous Services minister Patty Hajdu said on Monday. “Today, we are establishing an Indigenous Advisory Process to inform the upcoming Collaborative Process on second-generation cut-off. This process is the next step in the co-development of reforms to address registration inequities that remain within the Indian Act.” The concept of a `second-generation cut-off’ was introduced in 1985 as part of the Bill…

