Joseph Wabigwan becomes new Thessalon First Nation chief

By Kyle Darbyson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THESSALON FIRST NATION-Thessalon First Nation members have elected a new leader in Joseph Wabigwan, who captured around 42 per cent of the vote in a recent four-way race for chief. Wabigwan’s most high-profile opponent heading into last week’s election was two-term leader Edward Boulrice, who first became Thessalon chief in 2017 and got re-elected in 2020. Despite his history in office, Boulrice only managed to amass roughly 25 per cent of the vote this time around. Unlike Boulrice, Wabigwan is a relative newcomer to the world of local politics, having never held an elected position at Thessalon chief and council until now. However, Wabigwan decided to run for the position of chief after witnessing what he brands as “funds misuse” at the band…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.

Add Your Voice