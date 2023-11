UPDATE: EXPLOSION SHUTS DOWN U.S/CANADA BRIDGE BORDER POINTS AFTER CAR EXPLOSION ON U.S. SIDE OF RAINBOW BRIDGE

NIAGARA FALLS- All bridges leading into the United States from Niagara have been shut down and will remain closed for the entire day as the FBI investigates a vehicle explosion on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls New York side that began about 1 p.m. today (Wed., Nov., 22) on one of the busiest travel weekends in the U.S. where they are marking the American Thanksgiving weekend. There are reports of two people dying in the explosion and unnamed U.S. authorities describing it as a terrorist attack. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said, “At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement…



