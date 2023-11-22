National News
UPDATE: EXPLOSION SHUTS DOWN U.S/CANADA BRIDGE BORDER POINTS AFTER CAR EXPLOSION ON U.S. SIDE OF RAINBOW BRIDGE

November 22, 2023 47 views

 NIAGARA FALLS-  All  bridges leading into the United States from Niagara have been shut down  and will remain closed for the entire day as the FBI investigates a vehicle explosion on the  Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls New York side that began about 1 p.m. today (Wed., Nov., 22) on one of the busiest travel weekends in the U.S. where  they are  marking  the American Thanksgiving weekend. There are reports of  two people dying in the explosion and unnamed  U.S. authorities describing it as a terrorist attack. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said, “At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement…

