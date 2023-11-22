National News
Eskasoni First Nation’s Miss Canada United World heading to New York Fashion Week

November 22, 2023 42 views

 By Mitchell Ferguson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter ESKASONI-Magan Basque is no stranger to having dreams come true The 24-year-old from Eskasoni made history when she was crowned winner of the 2023 Miss Canada United World Pageant, the first Indigenous contestant to claim the title. Now, she’s getting ready to cross another milestone off her to-do list of dreams as she prepares to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week (NYFW.) It’s an opportunity Basque says was given to her by a fellow Miss United winner. “When I was competing in Miss United Texas, one of the women who had won would have been Miss United World. She is a designer and aware of other designers as well. She reached out and asked if I wanted to be a model…

