URGENT TRAVEL ALERT: Four bridges into New York state are now closed

NIAGARA FALLS- All bridges leading into the United States from Niagara have been shut down as the FBI investigates a vehicle explosion on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls New York side that began about 1 p.m. today (Wed., Nov., 22) on one of the busiest travel weekends in the U.S. where they are marking the American Thanksgiving weekend. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said, “At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been briefed. Dominic Le Blanc Minister of Public Safety said…



