National News
ticker

North wants to get AFN back to being relevant

November 22, 2023 33 views

By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In her 2022 memoir My Privilege, My Responsibility, Sheila North wrote about the sexism and bullying she faced while running for the highest leadership positions in a number of First Nations organizations, including the Assembly of First Nations (AFN). But that prior experience hasn’t stopped North from entering the AFN race for national chief a second time. She was runner-up to Perry Bellegarde, who won his second term in the AFN top job in 2018. “I’m looking forward to working with chiefs that value everyone in the circle, and I’m looking forward to having conversations around inclusivity and respect,” said North of the Bunibonibee Cree Nation in Manitoba. North was in the assembly of chiefs in Halifax when former national chief RoseAnne Archibald…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

UPDATE: EXPLOSION SHUTS DOWN U.S/CANADA BRIDGE BORDER POINTS AFTER CAR EXPLOSION ON U.S. SIDE OF RAINBOW BRIDGE

November 22, 2023 44

 NIAGARA FALLS-  All  bridges leading into the United States from Niagara have been shut down  and…

Read more
National News

Eskasoni First Nation’s Miss Canada United World heading to New York Fashion Week

November 22, 2023 42

 By Mitchell Ferguson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter ESKASONI-Magan Basque is no stranger to having dreams come…

Read more