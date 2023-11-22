North wants to get AFN back to being relevant

By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In her 2022 memoir My Privilege, My Responsibility, Sheila North wrote about the sexism and bullying she faced while running for the highest leadership positions in a number of First Nations organizations, including the Assembly of First Nations (AFN). But that prior experience hasn’t stopped North from entering the AFN race for national chief a second time. She was runner-up to Perry Bellegarde, who won his second term in the AFN top job in 2018. “I’m looking forward to working with chiefs that value everyone in the circle, and I’m looking forward to having conversations around inclusivity and respect,” said North of the Bunibonibee Cree Nation in Manitoba. North was in the assembly of chiefs in Halifax when former national chief RoseAnne Archibald…
Related Posts
UPDATE: EXPLOSION SHUTS DOWN U.S/CANADA BRIDGE BORDER POINTS AFTER CAR EXPLOSION ON U.S. SIDE OF RAINBOW BRIDGE
November 22, 2023 44
NIAGARA FALLS- All bridges leading into the United States from Niagara have been shut down and…
Eskasoni First Nation’s Miss Canada United World heading to New York Fashion Week
November 22, 2023 42
By Mitchell Ferguson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter ESKASONI-Magan Basque is no stranger to having dreams come…