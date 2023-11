Santa Claus comes to town…countdown to holidays on

Santa Claus came to town with a cast of Disney characters Photos by Jim C. Powless and Lisa Iesse The 37th annual Santa Clause parade hit Six Nations this weekend with 24 floats and a Disney theme stretching down Chiefswood Road. A large crowd lined the route greeting all the parade participants and characters. This years parade float winners are: Parade winners include: Kids 0-12 years Category: 1st Place – Nathan Powless 2nd Place – Granny’s Little Darlings ATV 3rd Place – Oakley Jamieson Youth 13-16 years Category: 1st Place – Dewadenyayaks Dale “Miss Teen Six Nations” Group/Organization/School Category: 1st Place – Off the Track Smoke Shack 2nd Place – Six Nations Child Care Services 3rd Place -Social Services…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page