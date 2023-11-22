Local News
Santa Claus comes to town…countdown to holidays on

The local group “Spirits in Action” hosted the 37th annual Santa Clause Parade through Ohsweken with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus welcoming the season. (Photos by Jim C. Powless / Lisa Iesse

Santa Claus came to town with a cast of Disney characters Photos by Jim C. Powless and Lisa Iesse The 37th annual Santa Clause parade hit Six Nations this weekend with 24 floats and a Disney theme stretching down Chiefswood Road. A large crowd lined the route greeting all the parade participants and characters. This years parade float winners are: Parade winners include: Kids 0-12 years Category: 1st Place – Nathan Powless 2nd Place – Granny’s Little Darlings ATV 3rd Place – Oakley Jamieson Youth 13-16 years Category: 1st Place – Dewadenyayaks Dale “Miss Teen Six Nations” Group/Organization/School Category: 1st Place – Off the Track Smoke Shack 2nd Place – Six Nations Child Care Services 3rd Place -Social Services…

