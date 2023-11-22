Santa Claus comes to town…countdown to holidays on

Santa Claus came to town with a cast of Disney characters Photos by Jim C. Powless and Lisa Iesse The 37th annual Santa Clause parade hit Six Nations this weekend with 24 floats and a Disney theme stretching down Chiefswood Road. A large crowd lined the route greeting all the parade participants and characters. This years parade float winners are: Parade winners include: Kids 0-12 years Category: 1st Place – Nathan Powless 2nd Place – Granny’s Little Darlings ATV 3rd Place – Oakley Jamieson Youth 13-16 years Category: 1st Place – Dewadenyayaks Dale “Miss Teen Six Nations” Group/Organization/School Category: 1st Place – Off the Track Smoke Shack 2nd Place – Six Nations Child Care Services 3rd Place -Social Services…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.

Add Your Voice