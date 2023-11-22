SNEC missed deadline to appeal Drinking Water Settlement rejection… now exploring launching own suit

Six Nations will not see reparations from the drinking water settlement and is now looking to launch its own lawsuit. Laura Edwards, from JFK Law, told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Six Nations is not on the list of approved First Nations for the $8 billion drinking water settlement from the Canadian government and there’s nothing they can do to get on the list. “Six Nations, as a band, is not eligible to join the class action or get band level compensation,” she told SNEC at its Nov., 14th council meeting. And she said that extends to band members. Any Six Nations member living on Six Nations land is not eligible,” she said. “Broadly Six Nations won’t be eligible under the class action settlement agreement.” Neither Six Nations members, or…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.

Add Your Voice