Six Nations Elected Council exploring creating bylaws

Six Nations is inching toward introducing bylaws to the community. Nathan Wright, CEO, told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC), staff want to introduce a “plebiscite” or referendum to the community to see if the community wants to create that mandate for the 59th SNEC. The 58th council had hoped to hold the referendum during the recent election, but it didn’t hap pen. “We wanted to move forward with regulations for community stewardship, but for a number of reasons, a lack of CEPO, the question could not be developed in time for the last general election,” he said. In June Phil Montour, former director of the Six Nations Lands and Resources Department said that without environmental standards the community is risking one its greatest resources, the largest Carolinian forest in Canada….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.

Add Your Voice