Mississaugas of Credit First Nation elections coming

MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION – The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) election is just around the corner. The MCFN community is gearing up for their 2023 election, taking place Saturday December 9 from 9 am to 8 pm at the MCFN community centre. December’s poll will see one chief and seven councillors elected. “The vote will be counted at the Community Centre immediately after the close of the Poll. The results will be declared immediately following the county,” said Veronica McLeod, who is the MCFN Electoral Officer, in a polling notice posted to MCFN’s facebook.. Voting packages are available to MCFN band members. “Packages to on and off-reserve have been sent out Monday November 6, 2023,” she assured. As stated on their website, MCFN has about…



