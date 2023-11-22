Cannabis company hands out marijuana at Santa Claus Parade

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Police are investigating after cannabis joints were handed out during the Six Nations Santa Claus Parade this past weekend. Police Chief Darren Montour said the incident was brought to their attention and “we are investigating.” Six Nations councillor Helen Miller said she became aware of the incident when she was approached by a community member. “This woman came up to me after the parade and said ‘see what I got at the parade’, it was a cannabis joint in a plastic bag.” Miller told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at its finance meeting a local pot shop was handing out it. SNEC is now looking into a policy to halt recreational cannabis, drug or alcohol use at all SNEC events. “That’s really inappropriate,” Councillor…



