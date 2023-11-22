SEED invests more than $6 million in Six Nations students

Six Nations is interested in seeing the benefits of a $345,000 partnership with Imperial Oil. Since 2022 Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and Imperial Oil have partnered to help youth develop an interest in the sciences and opportunities from Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) careers. Mike Cecconi, Imperial’s Indigenous and External Relations Manager has sat on the Science Education and Employment Development (SEED) committee that administers the $345,000 fund provided by Imperial along with Six Nations members, which include Rebecca Jamieson, president of Six Nations Polytechnic. He and Jody Grant, Nanticoke Refinery manager, presented the program to the 59th SNEC at its General Council meeting on November 14 for information, councillors were interested to know what the more than 20-year program has yielded for Imperial. “We just implemented, within…



