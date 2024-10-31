Manitoba bill would require judges to undergo education on domestic violence and more

(Canadian Press)-Manitoba may soon require new provincial court judges to take continuing education on intimate partner violence, sexual assault, systemic racism and other topics. A bill now before the legislature would require judges to undergo the learning, which would also cover the experiences of Indigenous and LGBTQ+ persons in the justice system and in society. The bill is based on one originally proposed in April by Cindy Lamoureux, the lone Liberal in the legislature. The NDP government did not initially support the bill, but has now drawn up its own and has Lamoureux’s support. Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says unlike a private member’s bill, a government bill can come with money needed to ensure it is fully enacted. The bill may not pass before the end of the legislature session…



