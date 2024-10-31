National News
ticker

Stream of Dreams organizes day camps for Indigenous children

October 31, 2024 11 views

The Burnaby non-profit Stream of Dreams is organizing weekend day camps for Indigenous children in Burnaby throughout November and December. The November camps, called “Salmon Saturdays,” will take place at Burnaby Lake, near the non-profit’s premises, and will be free of charge. Salmon Saturdays will take place on Nov. 9, 16, and 30 and are open to self-identified Indigenous children ages 6-12. Another group of camps will take place over the winter holidays on Dec. 23, 27, and 30 and Jan. 2 and 3. Each day camp will have a maximum of 15 children. According to education coordinator Krystal Brennan, Salmon Saturdays will educate children about salmon spawning, streams, and the natural environment through scavenger hunts and arts and crafts like weaving cedar bracelets, dancing, and gardening. There will be…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Courses for firearm acquisition certificate extremely popular in Arviat

October 31, 2024 9

By Darrell Greer Local Journalism Initiative With the largest population in the Kivalliq region, Arviat has…

Read more
National News

U.S. historian’s book on North America’s Indigenous history wins Cundill prize

October 31, 2024 12

A U.S. historian’s book on North America’s Indigenous history, “Native Nations: A Millennium in North America,”…

Read more