Stream of Dreams organizes day camps for Indigenous children

The Burnaby non-profit Stream of Dreams is organizing weekend day camps for Indigenous children in Burnaby throughout November and December. The November camps, called “Salmon Saturdays,” will take place at Burnaby Lake, near the non-profit’s premises, and will be free of charge. Salmon Saturdays will take place on Nov. 9, 16, and 30 and are open to self-identified Indigenous children ages 6-12. Another group of camps will take place over the winter holidays on Dec. 23, 27, and 30 and Jan. 2 and 3. Each day camp will have a maximum of 15 children. According to education coordinator Krystal Brennan, Salmon Saturdays will educate children about salmon spawning, streams, and the natural environment through scavenger hunts and arts and crafts like weaving cedar bracelets, dancing, and gardening. There will be…



