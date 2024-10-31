National News
ticker

U.S. historian’s book on North America’s Indigenous history wins Cundill prize

October 31, 2024 5 views

A U.S. historian’s book on North America’s Indigenous history, “Native Nations: A Millennium in North America,” has won the Cundill History Prize. The honour comes with US$75,000 for author Kathleen DuVal, a history professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The Random House release was praised for the way it reframes 1,000 years of North America’s history in putting “Indigenous power and sovereignty at its centre.” Fellow finalists Gary J. Bass for “Judgement at Tokyo” and Dylan C. Penningroth for “Before the Movement,” were each awarded US$10,000. The Cundill History Prize celebrates a book of non-fiction written in or translated into English. It is open to writers of any nationality, for books from anywhere in the world. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Stream of Dreams organizes day camps for Indigenous children

October 31, 2024 9

The Burnaby non-profit Stream of Dreams is organizing weekend day camps for Indigenous children in Burnaby…

Read more
National News

Manitoba bill would require judges to undergo education on domestic violence and more

October 31, 2024 8

(Canadian Press)-Manitoba may soon require new provincial court judges to take continuing education on intimate partner…

Read more