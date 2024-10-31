Courses for firearm acquisition certificate extremely popular in Arviat

By Darrell Greer Local Journalism Initiative With the largest population in the Kivalliq region, Arviat has a good many people looking to obtain their firearm acquisition certificate (FAC) each year. Arviat Mayor Joe Savikataaq Jr. said the hamlet has received funding to offer FAC courses and it has held them all summer. He said more people are still waiting to take the FAC course so they can purchase their own firearm. “Inuit have to have a FAC just like everyone else,” said Savikataaq. “Hunting is a right for us but, to purchase a firearm or ammunition, you need to show that licence. That’s what it’s for. “Available funding dictates how often we can hold the FAC training course. Everything is dictated by funding and this is no different. “We had…



