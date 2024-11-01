After series of scandals, Quebec’s new youth protection boss promising transparency

The new director of Quebec’s youth protection system promised on Thursday to shed light on what’s ailing the troubled network and to provide more transparency. “We’re going to have to turn on a big light in our house, in all the closets, in all the rooms,” Lesley Hill told reporters in Quebec City. “We might find cobwebs and we’re going to have to clean them.” Hill, who worked in various roles in the health system for decades, came out of retirement to take the position after a series of scandals cost Catherine Lemay, the previous director, her job earlier this week. “I’m coming back to make a difference for the young people,” Hill said, adding that since her retirement she has continued to work with some of the youth who…



