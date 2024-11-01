National News
ticker

After series of scandals, Quebec’s new youth protection boss promising transparency

November 1, 2024 37 views

The new director of Quebec’s youth protection system promised on Thursday to shed light on what’s ailing the troubled network and to provide more transparency. “We’re going to have to turn on a big light in our house, in all the closets, in all the rooms,” Lesley Hill told reporters in Quebec City. “We might find cobwebs and we’re going to have to clean them.” Hill, who worked in various roles in the health system for decades, came out of retirement to take the position after a series of scandals cost Catherine Lemay, the previous director, her job earlier this week. “I’m coming back to make a difference for the young people,” Hill said, adding that since her retirement she has continued to work with some of the youth who…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

North Dakota state park will no longer be named for Civil War general who fought Native Americans

November 1, 2024 20

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota state park will no longer be named after a…

Read more
National News

Haldimand former mayor Marie Trainer dies following car crash

November 1, 2024 23

Marie Trainer, sitting Ward 4 councillor and former mayor of Haldimand County, has died. In a…

Read more