Norfolk County resident facing Intimate Partner Violence charges

November 1, 2024 36 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – A Norfolk County individual is facing charges following an investigation into an incident of intimate partner violence. At about 6:13 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2024,  Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment responded to a dispute at a Norfolk County address. Upon arrival OPP  found  two individuals were involved in a dispute inside a vehicle, during which the victim was physically assaulted, sustaining minor injuries. Upon locating the vehicle, officers arrested  an individual without incident. A 30-year-old resident of Norfolk County has been charged with the following alleged offences: Assault – spousal, Assault cause bodily harm – choke, suffocate, or strangle. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe at a later date.   Individuals experiencing intimate partner violence…

