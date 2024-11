Norfolk County resident facing Intimate Partner Violence charges

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – A Norfolk County individual is facing charges following an investigation into an incident of intimate partner violence. At about 6:13 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment responded to a dispute at a Norfolk County address. Upon arrival OPP found two individuals were involved in a dispute inside a vehicle, during which the victim was physically assaulted, sustaining minor injuries. Upon locating the vehicle, officers arrested an individual without incident. A 30-year-old resident of Norfolk County has been charged with the following alleged offences: Assault – spousal, Assault cause bodily harm – choke, suffocate, or strangle. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe at a later date. Individuals experiencing intimate partner violence…



