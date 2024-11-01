Visitors to Six Nations facing series of charges after complaints of local disturbance

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police have charged an Amaranth, Ontario couple with multiple offences after a disturbance at a local business. Police said they received complaints of possible impaired guests at a public community area Saturday Sept. 21, 2024, at about 11:10 p.m. including concerns a male visitor on the property was operating a motor vehicle while potential impaired. Police did not comment on where the incident occurred. Police said they arrived on the scene and saw a woman “being disruptive to the “community area,” and signs of impairment on both individuals. After speaking with witnesses at the scene police said they were able to place both individuals behind the wheel of the vehicle on separate occasions prior to their arrival and observed damage to a fence. As a result,…



